First daughters Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton tell media to leave Malia Obama alone

First daughters Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton slammed the media for its coverage of former President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia.

The eldest Obama daughter is in her first year at Harvard University.

This week, a number of media outlets and tabloids have snapped photos of the college student kissing a young man. Other pictures appeared to show the 19-year-old smoking have also circulated on the internet.

Trump tweeted: “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

After Trump’s tweet, Clinton echoed a similar sentiment.

“Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better,” Clinton tweeted.

The informal society of presidential children has historically been protective of its youngest members, without regard for political party.

Obama took a gap year after graduating high school in 2016, in what the Obama’s said was an effort to start college without the distraction of her father in the White House.

Former first lady Michelle Obama said in September that her daughters “struggled with handling fame,” People reported.

Michelle said her daughters get approached by 20 to 30 people a day who asked for their photographs.