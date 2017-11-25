Sarah Sanders embroiled in pecan pie debate with White House reporter

Press secretary Sarah Sanders is standing by her pie after White House reporter April Ryan slammed her for a picturesque snapshot of a chocolate pecan pie she said she baked for Thanksgiving.

Sanders tweeted: “I don’t cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm!”

The tweet contained a photo of Thanksgiving dessert with a white background. However, Ryan, a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks and other Twitter users, believed the snap of the pie was a stock photo.

Ryan wanted proof, tweeting: “Show it to us on a table.”

Following her tweet, many social media users came to Ryan’s defense and demanded the pie be shown in a different setting, proving it was the real deal. The hashtag piegate started circulating.

Ryan tweeted Friday: “I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie. Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday!”

Throughout Friday, Ryan interacted with some social media users who tweeted to Sanders tongue-in-cheek photos of cars, buildings and pools they claimed they built.

Sanders saw the tweets and social media frenzy over the baked good and replied to Ryan that she would bake her one next week.

Not impressed, Ryan replied that she wanted to see Sanders bake it and put it on the table.

“But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press,” Ryan concluded.

Sanders later retweeted from David W. Sanders who said he asked the press secretary’s daughter about “piegate.”

“Claims pie was ‘made by Mom’ and was “yummy.’ Declined further comment as ‘Paw Patrol’ was on.”

Sanders was not the first person to be accused of not baking an original pie. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram on Thanksgiving in 2015 of three pies she claimed she baked. However, Jane Lockhart, owner of Sweet Lady Jane Bakery, came forward and claimed Kardashian bought the pies from her store and they were not original, the Daily News reported.