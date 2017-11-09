Anthony Weiner wants pen pals in prison, report says

“Carlos Danger” is looking for a pen pal.

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who reported to prison this week to begin a 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, is hoping to stay in contact with the outside world.

Weiner’s away message on his personal email addresses provide specific instructions on how to stay in contact with the disgraced Congressman, the New York Post reported Thursday.

“Thanks for reaching out,” the message says. “Starting November 6th, I’ll be away for a while but I would love to stay in touch. As quaint as it may sound, the best way to reach me is by sending a letter. When you write, ill get you the information about how email might work.

“So please include your full mailing address here and of course include it when you write,” Weiner says in the message. “And although you didn’t ask — yes, you may send me books via Amazon. (No crockpots or washers/dryers though)”

Weiner then provides information on how to contact him via the “Federal Medical Center” in Massachusetts.

Weiner, whose political career and later run for New York City mayor was derailed because of continuous sexting incidents — sometimes under a “Carlos Danger” pseudonym — was sentenced in September after he pleaded guilty in May to a charge of transmitting sexual material to a minor.