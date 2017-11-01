Trump's Asia trip: Stops in Japan, China and beyond

President Donald Trump is slated to visit Hawaii this week as part of a 12-day trip that will take him to five Asian countries: Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Here’s what you should know about the president’s upcoming travels.

Hawaii

Trump will pay a visit to the Aloha State on Friday, according to the White House. He’s going to be briefed by the U.S. Pacific Command and will also visit the memorial to the U.S.S. Arizona, a ship which sank during World War II.

Japan

The president will play golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and world No. 4 golfer Hideki Matsuyama at a country club on the first day of his Nov. 5-Nov. 7 visit, Kyodo News reported.

Trump hosted Abe at Mar-A-Lago earlier this year and they golfed together.

“Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP)” singer Pikotaro is also set to perform during a Nov. 6 dinner, according to Newsweek.

The White House said that Trump's activities in Japan will include meeting service members and bilateral meetings.

Abe, according to the release, “will also host the President for a meeting with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime.”

In a Monday call, Abe and Trump "affirmed the importance of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region and maintaining close coordination between the United States and Japan, and with the international community, to maximize pressure on North Korea," according to a White House readout.

South Korea

Trump will spend time in South Korea Nov. 7, the White House said, adding that planned events include a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, meeting service members and delivering remarks at the National Assembly in Seoul.

A senior administration official told reporters during a White House background briefing Tuesday that there’s not enough time in Trump’s schedule to accommodate a trip to the Demilitarized Zone, which has separated North Korea and South Korea for 64 years.

Trump will visit Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, to highlight the U.S.-South Korean partnership and burden-sharing, instead.

Trump's trip comes amid his escalating rhetoric and taunts against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the country's nuclear program.

In a recent speech at the United Nations, Trump said he would "totally destroy" the nation, if necessary. He also derided Kim as "little Rocket Man."

China

The president is going to Beijing Nov. 8. for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other events, the White House said.

Trump previously hosted Xi at Mar-a-Lago. Trump will likely speak with Xi about North Korea during his time abroad.

Vietnam

Trump is expected to make his way to Da Nang on Nov. 10 and attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the White House said.

APEC consists of 21 member economies, including the U.S., and "is the premier forum for facilitating economic growth, cooperation, trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region," according to the State Department.

Trump will head to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi Nov. 11 “for an official visit and bilateral engagements with President Tran Dai Quang and other senior Vietnamese leaders,” the White House said.

The Philippines

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila on Nov. 12 to attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) dinner, the White House said.

ASEAN consists of ten members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

One day later, Trump will “celebrate the 40th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations at the U.S.-ASEAN Summit,” the White House said.

He’s also expected to meet that day with Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of human rights abuses, including killing suspected drug dealers. The White House has said that Trump could raise concerns about the program.

But the official said on Tuesday that Trump and Duterte have "a warm rapport," the Guardian reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.