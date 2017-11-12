The Latest: Trump lands in Philippines, final stop in Asia

next

5:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in the Philippines to attend a pair of international summits and close his five-country tour of Asia.

Trump is slated to meet several times with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (doo-TEHR'-tay). Duterte has come under intense criticism from human rights advocates for overseeing a violent drug crackdown that includes extrajudicial killings. Trump has previously praised Duterte's handling of his nation's drug problems.

Trump was originally scheduled to depart Manila on Monday but he added a day to the visit so he could more fully participate in one of the summits.

He arrived in Manila on Sunday after a brief stop in Vietnam.

Trump also visited Japan, South Korea and China.

4:20 p.m.

Questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have followed President Donald Trump to Asia.

Trump said during a news conference Sunday in Vietnam that he believes U.S. intelligence agencies, which have concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help him win.

But Trump also says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin when Putin claims his country did no such thing.

Trump's comments came shortly before he took off for the Philippines, the final stop of his five-country Asia trip.

Trump is slated to attend a pair of international summits and meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has come under fierce criticism from human rights groups for overseeing a violent drug war complete with extrajudicial killings.