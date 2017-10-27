Trump to shrink two Utah national monuments, senator says

President Donald Trump is shrinking two national monuments in Utah, following a recommendation by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.



That's the word Friday from Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch. The Republican senator said in a statement that he is "incredibly grateful" Trump called him to say he is approving Zinke's recommendation on Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments.



Hatch said he and Trump "believe in the importance of protecting these sacred antiquities," but said there is "a better way to do it" by working with local officials and tribes.



Hatch's office said Trump called the senator Friday and said, "I'm approving the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase recommendation for you, Orrin."



Zinke recommended in September that the two Utah monuments be shrunk, along with Nevada's Gold Butte and Oregon's Cascade-Siskiyou.

