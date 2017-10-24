Trump rips Corker: 'Couldn’t get elected dog catcher'

President Trump slammed Sen. Bob Corker on Tuesday for going “negative on anything Trump” after the retiring Republican lawmaker ramped up criticism of the administration and its policies.

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday. “Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

Corker fired back minutes later.

"Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff," Corker tweeted.

The dispute raises tensions just hours before the president was set to visit Capitol Hill for a working lunch with GOP senators. With tax reform on the agenda, Trump fired another warning shot later Tuesday morning:

"Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!"

The tweets extend a weeks-long feud between Trump and Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Corker, R-Tenn., who announced last month that he would not seek re-election in 2018, appeared on morning shows Tuesday on ABC and NBC and continued to blast Trump.

“I don’t make comments I haven’t thought about,” Corker said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Tuesday, referring back to his tweet that the White House has become an “adult day care center.”

Corker also told “Good Morning America” Tuesday that, despite being an early Trump supporter, he is not satisfied with Trump’s presidency or his treatment of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“When you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue in North Korea and the president continues to kneecap his diplomatic representative, the secretary of state, and really move him away from successful diplomatic negotiations with China, which is key to this, you’re taking us on a path to combat,” Corker said on “Good Morning America,” adding that he would like Trump to “leave it to the professionals for a while.”

Corker added: “The president undermines our secretary of state [and] raises tensions in the area by virtue of the tweets that he sends out.”

On tax reform, Corker also said that much of the discussion should be left to the committees.

Trump has dubbed Corker “Liddle Bob Corker” in the midst of their Twitter war.