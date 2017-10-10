Son of Senate candidate Roy Moore arrested

The son of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was arrested Monday over allegations of illegal hunting.

Caleb Moore, 27, turned himself in to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree criminal trespass. Spokeswoman Natalie Barton said Moore was released on $1,000 bond.

In November 2016, Caleb Moore was accused of hunting without permission and hunting over bait. Both of those offenses are misdemeanors. Barton told AL.com that the landowner in that case signed a warrant accusing Moore of trespassing.

Roy Moore's campaign issued a statement calling the arrest a "cheap political trick."

Caleb Moore was arrested on drug charges in 2015, but those were dropped after he entered a pre-trial diversion program. AL.com reported that he has also faced DUI charges in Alabama and Florida, as well as three other drug-related arrests in Alabama.

Roy Moore is facing Democrat Doug Jones in the special election for the U.S. Senate on Dec. 12. Moore, a former Alabama chief justice, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in last month's Republican runoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.