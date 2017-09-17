Trump retweets edited video of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a GIF that shows him hitting a golf ball that seemingly hits Hillary Clinton in the back and knocks her down as she boards a plane.

The tweet shared by Trump included this text: “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.”

Part of the video appeared to be a doctored version of news footage from 2011 that showed then-Secretary of State Clinton falling after climbs the stairs to board a plane.

The GIF originally was posted by a Twitter user whose bio includes the hashtags “#LockHerup,” “#ObamaGate” and “#SusanRice,” among others.

Reaction to Trump’s retweet has been mixed, with some saying it was a joke, while others have said it doesn't befit the president.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., quote-tweeted an article about the GIF, writing, “clASSy.”

“Retweeting this kind of misogynistic video might be below the standards of even this President,” tweeted Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.

On ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called Trump’s tweet against Clinton “distressing … to have a president that, frankly, will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that.” Schiff added: “It doesn’t help him in terms of his stature, it doesn’t help in terms of the stature of our whole country.”

Trump also stirred outrage via Twitter online when, in July, he retweeted a GIF of himself beating up someone with the CNN logo superimposed on the person's head.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.