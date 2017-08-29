Texans chant 'Trump' as president arrives to tour Harvey damage

As President Trump rolled into Corpus Christi Tuesday to survey the storm damage and meet with rescue workers, he was greeted by over 100 supporters along with a handful of protesters.

Local residents interviewed by Fox News, even those who were there to protest his policies, agreed that they were grateful he was willing to come to Texas and help bring resources for recovery.

“I think President Trump coming to Corpus Christi is reassuring to America and Texas that we are stronger together and we will rebuild,” said Kirk Jorgensen, an independent.

A large majority of those who waited outside the gates at Corpus Christi International Airport were Trump supporters. They chanted “Trump,” cheered on Governor Greg Abbott when he made an appearance, and one had a full-sized cardboard cutout of the president with dozens of autographs from politicians on the back.

“I’m so grateful that we have a president that supports all those organizations and gets things rolling before we even have the storm,” said Cory Mcfall, a Trump supporter.

“I think it’s very appropriate. I know he has a lot of things to be doing but I know it means a lot to a lot of people who are in distress to feel comfort for their president,” said Brenda Schultz, who voted for the president but said she doesn’t agree with everything he’s done in office.

There were also three protesters who had signs that read “resist racism” and “resist fascist liars.”

“I feel like the divisiveness in our country has become poisonous,” said Jeanne Leonard, a protester. “I feel like bigotry and hatred, xenophobia, homophobia are causing a divide in our country that is not going to be healed easily. And I think that Trump is not capable of making rational decisions.”

She said she was grateful for the federal support for Harvey victims, but wanted him to know while he was in Corpus Christi that she didn’t support him.

Ray Bogan is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in El Paso, Texas. Follow him on twitter: @RayBogan