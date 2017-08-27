Trump tweets show frustration over 'worst' NAFTA deal, border wall funding

President Trump on Sunday got an early start on his legislative agenda this week -- pushing again for U.S.-Mexico border wall funding and confirming his visit to Missouri to tout his tax reform plan and apparently hammering incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill for her non-support.

“With Mexico being one of the highest crime nations in the world, we must have THE WALL,” Trump said in one of eight tweets Sunday morning.

While most of the tweets focused on praising the immediate efforts of government and emergency crews in Texas for Hurricane Harvey, several others dredged up issues that Trump has yet to resolve.

“Mexico will pay for (the wall) through reimbursement/other,” tweeted Trump, who vowed during his 2016 presidential campaign that Mexico would finance the multibillion-dollar construction.

Trump also returned to the issue of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, with Canada and Mexico that Trump first vowed to end, then moved toward renegotiating.

“We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada. Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?” the president tweeted.

Trump is scheduled to travel Wednesday to Springfield, Missouri, to talk about his plan with the GOP-controlled Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax code to help everyday Americans and businesses.

“I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S!,” Trump also tweeted on Sunday.

He was apparently referring to McCaskill with the initials “C.M.” Trump has no support among congressional Democrats for his tax reform. McCaskill is a first-term senator seeking re-election next year.

Trump has tweeted numerous times about Harvey since the storm hit the Texas Gulf Coast late Friday. Though now downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey continues to drop heavy rain on the state, flooding streets and homes, which has resulted in hundreds of evacuations.

“Wow,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all-out effort going, and going well!”