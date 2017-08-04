politics

White House

Amazon causes stink with Trump-tweet toilet paper

By Pete Kasperowicz
Amazon on Friday was offering rolls of toilet paper printed with tweets from President Trump.

The Internet retail giant was offering individual rolls for $11.99 for Amazon Prime customers. But the site said the item was being sold by a company called Toilet Tweets, and that delivery was being "fulfilled by Amazon."

By mid-Friday morning, Amazon appeared to put some distance between itself and the product. A new search for "Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper" only led to a page that said the product was available through third parties.

Amazon had not replied to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner as of 10:30 a.m.

The classic tweets include Trump's messages on Twitter from before he became president.

