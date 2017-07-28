John F. Kelly, new White House chief of staff, hailed as 'star of the administration'

Gen. John F. Kelly, a retired Marine general who grew up in Boston, was tapped as the new White House chief of staff on Friday in a stunning announcement by President Trump.

Kelly, an Irish Catholic, had a brief stint as secretary of Homeland Security. Before he headed DHS, he had recently ended a long and distinguished career in the military.

Last February, he retired after serving four decades in the Marines. His last post was as head of the U.S. Southern Command, which oversees Latin America and the Caribbean.

In a tweet late Friday, Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

“He is a great American and a great leader,” Trump said.

Kelly, who vehemently defended Trump’s travel ban, has grown close with the president the past few months.

The Washington Post said Trump is “drawn to the discipline that Kelly and his other advisers who are former military officers bring to their roles.”

He is also allegedly close to both White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, and liked by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He’s described as low-key and a good collaborator.

A profile in the Boston Globe when he was chosen by Trump to head DHS mentioned a powerful speech he delivered in Massachusetts honoring service members in the state killed since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

He spoke to the crowd but never mentioned that his own son was killed in Afghanistan three weeks prior.

"He was probably torn up inside," Chris Lessard, a Newton firefighter and Marine veteran, told the Globe. "That was my first impression of General John Kelly. Could you find a classier person? He's a great man."