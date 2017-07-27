Sessions calls Trump criticism over Russia recusal 'kind of hurtful' in 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' interview

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has admitted that President Trump's criticism over his recusal from the Russia investigation has been "kind of hurtful," but insists he will continue in the job.

"The President of the United States is a strong leader," Sessions told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in El Salvador. "He has had a lot of criticisms and he’s steadfastly determined to get his job done, and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that’s what I intend to do."

Trump has repeatedly slammed Sessions in media interviews and on Twitter over the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation into Russian activities during last year's election campaign. Sources have previously indicated to Fox News that Sessions will not resign over Trump's criticism.

Sessions was in El Salvador Thursday as part of a two-day trip meant to bolster cooperation with the Central American nation in the fight against the MS-13 street gang, which Sessions has described as a top security threat to the United States.