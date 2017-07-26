Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital after nearly 6 weeks

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and was moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility after more than a month of surgeries, Fox News confirmed.

Scalise, R-La., had been treated at MedStar Washington Hospital since June 14, when he and four others were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago,” the hospital said in a statement Wednesday. “Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive rehabilitation.”

The hospital said that Scalise is “in good spirits” and is “looking forward to his return to work” once his rehabilitation is complete.

“He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center,” the statement said. “The family also appreciates the outpouring of support during this time.”

Scalise underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries. Doctors and Scalise’s family were hopeful that he would be moved to the rehabilitation facility several weeks ago, but he contracted an infection and was re-admitted to the intensive care unit earlier this month.

Scalise is expected to be in the rehabilitation facility for weeks recovering.

Scalise sustained a single rifle wound, entering his left hip and passing through his right hip, also known as a trans-pelvic gunshot wound. The round did substantial damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels, according to Dr. Jack Sava, the director of trauma at MedStar Washington.

Scalise was injured along with four others on June 14 when gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. He was later shot and killed by police.

Lobbyist Matt Mika, House GOP aide Zack Barth and Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner also were wounded in the rampage, and Capitol Police Officer David Bailey and Texas Rep. Roger Williams were injured.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

