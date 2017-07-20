Spokesman for Trump's legal team resigns, reports say

The spokesman for President Trump’s personal legal team resigned Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

Mark Corallo, who had been issuing statements on behalf of Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz, reportedly objected to any public criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller in connection with Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia, the Washington Examiner reported.

Corallo’s resignation followed a New York Times interview with President Trump, in which Trump said he didn’t want Mueller investigating the Trump family's personal finances, ABC News reported.

In addition, Corallo – who had started the job less than two months ago -- had been complaining that there was “too much fighting all the time” inside the White House, including conflict among the lawyers, Politico reported.

Corallo was previously a spokesman for the Justice Department.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jamie Gorelick, an attorney for Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, was ending her duties in defending Kushner on issues related to various Russia probes.