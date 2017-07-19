Trump: GOP senators 'MUST' keep promise on health care

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that Republican senators “MUST” keep their promise on health care, ahead of a lunch meeting where he’s expected to discuss with lawmakers how to break through a logjam on ObamaCare repeal legislation.

“I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America!” he wrote.

The president, who made his billions in real estate and as a businessman reality star, also suggested Republicans in Congress aren’t doing a good job selling their legislation.

“The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies!” he tweeted.

Trump spoke after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest ObamaCare overhaul bill stalled in the face of insufficient support from members of both parties. McConnell is moving next to vote on a bill to simply repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later, though that could meet the same fate.

Trump said Tuesday that it may be time to let ObamaCare collapse and return to the issue in the future, suggesting Congress should move on to tax reform, infrastructure and other priorities. But he also vowed to eventually get a health care deal in hand.