Eric Trump mocks Jim Acosta: 'Suddenly @CNN has a moral compass?'

Eric Trump fired back against CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Twitter Monday, questioning the network’s "moral compass."

“Suddenly @CNN has a moral compass? Giving the debate questions to your preferred candidate ahead of time—is that bad for our democracy?” Eric Trump tweeted Monday morning in response to an earlier Twitter debate Acosta was having with his father.

On Sunday morning, President Trump had tweeted: “With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!”

An hour later, Acosta seemingly responded.

“Calling the American news media ‘fake news’ may feel good to some. It may energize the base. But it’s bad for our democracy,” Acosta tweeted Sunday morning.

Eric Trump's tweet on Monday referred to the network’s former contributor and DNC official Donna Brazile allegedly leaking the network’s debate questions to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump tweeted something similar on Sunday morning saying, “HillaryClinton can illegally get question to the Debate & delete 30,000 emails but my son Don is being scored by the Fake News media?”

This is not the first time Acosta has been confronted by the Trumps. The White House correspondent had a confrontation with the president in February over his network’s ratings, and lately has slammed the Trump administration for not holding regular on-camera press briefings and not taking questions from the cable network.

In January, President Trump called CNN “fake news” to Acosta’s face as he tried to ask questions in a press briefing.

The president’s tweet referring to the leaked debate questions was an attempt to defend his eldest son Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya and others.

