Trump tweets about Donald Jr.'s controversial meeting with Russian lawyer

Following reports that Donald Trump Jr. willingly met with a woman said to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, President Donald Trump has deemed his son to be “transparent and innocent.”

Trump has tweeted support for his son only a few times – including teasing his media appearances – and said in a prepared statement that Trump Jr. is a “high-quality person.”

Trump Jr. is under fire for taking a meeting with a Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016 – during the height of his father’s presidential campaign.

According to public emails pertaining to the meeting, the information about Clinton was “obviously very high level and sensitive” and was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

News of the meeting sparked fresh questions about whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin to win the White House.

Here’s what Trump has said about his son and the Russia allegations publicly since news of the meeting broke earlier this month.

‘That’s politics’

Trump tweeted on July 17 that “most politicians” would have taken similar meetings.

“Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one [Trump Jr.] attended in order to get info on an opponent,” Trump tweeted. “That’s politics!”

‘Fake News’

In a July 16 tweet, Trump criticized his former presidential opponent and the media.

“Hillary Clinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?” Trump tweeted early Sunday morning.

DONALD TRUMP JR.’S MEETING WITH RUSSIAN LAWYER: WHAT TO KNOW

It got more than 34,000 retweets.

‘Zero happened’

While in Paris for the Bastille Day parade, Trump said “zero happened from the meeting.”

“Honestly, I think the press made a very big deal over something that really a lot of people would do,” Trump said.

“As far as my son is concerned, my son is a wonderful young man,” Trump also said.

‘High-quality person’

Through deputy White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president praised his son’s “transparency” after he released the emails pertaining to the controversial meeting on Twitter.

“My son is a high-quality person, and I applaud his transparency,” Trump said in a statement on July 10.

TV appearances

Trump teased his son’s interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on July 11.

"My son, Donald, will be interviewed by [Hannity] tonight,” Trump said. “He is a great person who loves our country!”

The next day, Trump praised his son’s media appearance.

“My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent,” Trump said. “This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!”

SECRET SERVICE CONTRADICTS TRUMP LAWYER ON RUSSIA MEETING

He immediately followed that tweet with another criticizing the “Fake Media” and alleging that reporters make up sources.

Stock markets

Trump tweeted on July 15 that the stock market was doing well “despite the Russian hoax story.”

“Stock Market hit another all-time high yesterday – despite the Russian hoax story! Also, jobs numbers are starting to look very good!” he said.

In another tweet, Trump thanked former campaign advisor Michael Caputo for denying accusations of a collusion.

What else?

Aside from his son, Trump spent the past week tweeting about his trip to Paris, meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and the U.S. Women’s Open. Trump attended the tournament, which was held at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.