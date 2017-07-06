De Blasio races to Germany to protest G20 summit

Mayor Bill de Blasio is jetting off to Germany on Thursday to protest President Trump and other world leaders attending the G20 Summit meeting.

The day after a cop was assassinated in The Bronx, de Blasio skipped an afternoon swearing-in ceremony for 524 new NYPD recruits ahead of his flight overseas.

A last-minute advisory from City Hall said Hizzoner “will attend several events surrounding the G20 Summit, including Saturday’s Hamburg Zeigt Haltung rally.”

Organizers of that demonstration — “Hamburg Shows Attitude,” in English — say 10,000 people have registered to oppose G20 participants including Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdgoan.

“All stand for an attitude that we find unacceptable and do not want to accept,” Lutheran Bishop Kirsten Fehrs has said.

City Council members said they were unaware of de Blasio’s plan to abandon the Big Apple to push his progressive agenda in Europe.

Click for more from the New York Post.