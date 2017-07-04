Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million new US citizens in year

Twenty-one mostly "sanctuary cities" are pledging to make 1 million immigrants U.S. citizens this year.

The "Naturalize NOW!" campaign, which includes liberal and progressive groups and elected officials, heralded the mayors of the cities in joining the national effort.

Among the cities cited in an Independence Day notice from Mi Familia: Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Dayton, OH; Jersey City, NJ; Knoxville, TN; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Miami-Dade County, FL; Montgomery County, MD; Paterson, NJ; Pittsburgh, PA; New York City, NY; Salt Lake County, UT; San Francisco, CA; Seattle; South Gate, CA & Tucson, AZ.

Many are sanctuary cities and counties.

Click for more from The Washington Examiner.