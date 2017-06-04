London attacks: Trump vows to protect US from 'vile enemy'

President Donald Trump spoke out on the latest London terror attacks on Sunday night, vowing to do whatever was needed to protect his country from a "vile enemy."

Giving his first public comments on the attacks, Trump said, "This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end." He was appearing with First Lady Melania Trump at a fundraiser for Ford's Theater in Washington, the site of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

"America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it's gone on too long," Trump added. "As president I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every day to protect the safety and security to our country, our communities and our people."

The president said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America's "unwavering support" and offer aid. He tweeted a string of comments in the hours after the attack, offering help for the U.K. and criticizing political correctness, among other things.

The attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market killed at least seven people and wounded nearly 50 others Saturday night. Police said they shot and killed the three attackers.

After more than 20 people were killed in the suicide bombing last month at a concert in Manchester, England, Trump condemned the assault as the act of "evil losers" and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism.

Earlier Sunday, Trump had criticized London's mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attack, the third in the country in past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to "stop being politically correct" and focus on "security for our people."

The mayor's spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump's "ill-informed" tweet.

In a series of tweets that began late Saturday, Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, mocked gun control supporters and pledged that the United States would be there to help London and the United Kingdom.

Fox News' Jennifer Bowman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.