Trump, Clinton spar on Twitter after former candidate ripped Russia for loss

President Trump trolled Hillary Clinton after the former Democratic presidential nominee blamed a litany of factors -- including Russia, Facebook and national misogyny -- for her 2016 loss during a Wednesday forum in California.

Trump even resurrected his infamous "Crooked Hillary" nickname for Clinton in a Twitter jab at his ex-general election foil.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC," Trump wrote.

Clinton responded to Trump by mocking a viral typo of his, tweeting, “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

Donald Trump Jr. appeared to have gotten in the last word, however, alluding to his dad's digs in the White House.

"What house is he in again??? That's what I thought. You're trying too hard," he wrote on Twitter.

Clinton, in a Recode Code Conference interview earlier on Wednesday, took several shots at Trump and the methods he used to win the heated election.

"What we saw in this election, particularly the first time we had the tech revolution really weaponized politically," she said. "It was aimed at me but it's a much deeper, more persistent effort to literally turn the clock back on so much of what we have achieved as a country."