Kellyanne Conway responds to 'Morning Joe': My 'loyalties are plain to see'

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday struck back at a pair of morning show hosts who a day earlier accused her of secretly loathing the work she did on behalf of then-candidate Donald Trump.

Conway, who in August became Trump’s third – and final – campaign manager, allegedly spoke far differently about Trump when the cameras were switched off, “Morning Joe” cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski claimed on Monday. Conway called the two “virulent critics” of Trump and said the “sentiments” attributed to her were “not true,” posting a lengthy response posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“My beliefs, commitments and loyalties are plain to see,” Conway wrote.

She also addressed specific allegations, such as Scarborough’s contention that Conway once said “I’m just doing this for the money.”

“The notion that I am serving for ‘the money’ or a ‘paycheck’ is absurd,” Conway wrote. “As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns. Then I walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again.”

She added: “It is a privilege to assist President Trump in the White House, just as it was during the campaign. I know him, I respect him, I believe in him, and I am confident in his capacity to be a transformative and successful President.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski frequently had Trump call in to their MSNBC show during the GOP presidential primary and were initially accused of being too favorable in their coverage of Trump. Trump even reportedly offered to officiate the wedding of Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged.

However, the relationship with Trump and his staff soured at some point. The cohosts refused to have Conway on their show following a February appearance after which they accused her of not being adequately informed of the president’s thinking. Recently, Scarborough has hinted he believes Trump suffers from dementia.