Trump takes aim at Schumer's reaction to Comey firing

President Trump late Tuesday took to Twitter to fire back at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for comments the New York Democrat made in response to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Schumer held a press conference Tuesday evening and told reporters that he had a phone conversation with the president prior to Comey's firing, and told Trump that he is "making a big mistake."

Schumer wondered out loud about the timing of the firing and asked whether investigations into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia were "getting too close for the president."

Trump fired back later on his Twitter account, saying: "Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant."

Trump was likely referring to a November interview where Schumer called Comey’s decision to send a now-famous letter to lawmakers less than two weeks before the presidential election “appalling.”

“To restore my faith, I am going to have to sit down and talk to him and get an explanation for why he did this,” Schumer said, according to Bloomberg.

Schumer was not the only Democrat who voiced concerns about Comey. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN at the time that “maybe he’s (Comey) not right for the job.”

Trump, for his part, appeared to have a tenuous relationship—at least publically—with Comey through the campaign and into his young presidency. The Hill reported back in October that Trump praised Comey for having “guts” to “make the move that he made in light of the kind of opposition he had,” regarding Clinton's email probe.

Prior to that comment, however, Trump was critical of Comey during the campaign for not bringing charges against Clinton.

Trump’s seemingly abrupt decision Tuesday to fire Comey was made at the recommendation of top Justice Department officials who claimed that his controversial handling of the Clinton email case last year.

A senior White House official told Fox News it was purely “coincidental” that the firing occurred on the same day Comey faced scrutiny for giving faulty testimony about emails sent from Clinton aide Huma Abedin to Anthony Weiner.

Schumer, for his part, has called for a special prosecutor in the investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"I have said from the get-go that I think a special prosecutor is the way to go, but now with what's happened it is the only way to go," Schumer told reporters on Tuesday.

Schumer called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint the prosecutor.

"Mr. Rosenstein, America depends on you to restore faith in our criminal justice system, which is going to be badly shattered after the administration's actions today," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report