Trump set to meet with Russia's top diplomat at White House

President Trump is set to meet Wednesday with Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat at the White House, marking the highest level, face-to-face contact with Russia of the American leader's young presidency.

Trump's discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take place at the White House after the Russian meets earlier in the day with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The meetings come a day after Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, dramatically ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of the bureau's investigation into Trump's ties with Russia and Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

It would also signal that the two countries have improved ties that Trump recently described as being at an "all-time low."

Trump made the comments right around the time the U.S. launched missiles into Syria after a chemical gas attack that the U.S. blamed on the Syrian government.

“Clearly Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on that commitment,” Tillerson said. “Either Russia has been complicit or simply incompetent on delivering its end of that agreement.

Besides Syria, there are multiple investigations into Russia’s influence into November’s election. Sen. Chuck Schumer said he wants a special prosecutor in the investigation.

"I have said from the get-go that I think a special prosecutor is the way to go, but now with what's happened it is the only way to go," Schumer told reporters on Tuesday.

