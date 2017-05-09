Rep. Raul Labrador joins Idaho governor's race

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has joined the growing list of candidates running for Idaho governor in 2018.

The fourth-term congressman quietly filed the paperwork to run as a Republican gubernatorial candidate Tuesday, ending prolonged speculation the conservative politician was eyeing the top Idaho seat.

Labrador is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, who unsuccessfully ran for majority leader in 2014. Recently, he received criticism for his comment Friday that no one has died because they didn't have access to health care -- a claim disputed by health care advocates and medical experts.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little, former GOP state Sen. Russ Fulcher and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist have also entered the governor's race to succeed Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.