House Judiciary Committee Dems to ask WH counsel for details of communications with FBI, DOJ

Several Democrats on the House Judiciary plan to send a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn on Monday, urging him to release information on communications between his office and the FBI and Justice Department.

“We write to express our concern regarding reports of improper contacts between your office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, concerning the FBI’s ongoing review of efforts by the Russian government to unlawfully influence the U.S. presidential election in favor of Mr. Trump,” a draft of the letter reads.

The letter details the weekend’s events surrounding President Trump’s allegation that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential election. The lawmakers say that reports of contact between McGahn’s office and federal law enforcement were “more troubling.”

The letter cites reports that chief of staff Reince Priebus asked the FBI Director James Comey to dispute media reports that Trump’s campaign advisers were in frequent touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

“If these reports are accurate, then these communications are both inappropriate and in violation of Department of Justice guidance,” the lawmakers write.

The lawmakers demand McGahn provide information of “any and all contacts or other communications (including phone contacts, emails, texts, voicemails, notes or other forms of contact, whether written, oral, or otherwise) between anyone employed by or associated with the White House and any official or representative of the FBI or the Department of Justice, relating to any investigation into Russian interference in the recent presidential election and any related matter” by March 24.

The letter was co-signed by Reps. John Conyers Jr., Mich., Jerrold Nadler, N.Y., Steve Cohen, Tenn., Hank Johnson, Ga., Ted Deutch, Fla., Luis Gutierrez, Ill., Ted Lieu, Calif., and Jamie Raskin, Md.

Trump has provided no evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped during the presidential election. Sources told Fox News that senior federal law enforcement officials were thrown off by the tweets.

Those sources said that the officials in question had no idea what Trump was talking about when the president made the allegation on social media Saturday morning. The sources also told Fox that Trump did not consult with senior officials who would have been advised of any such wiretapping operations before posting the messages.