Pence reportedly used private email account to discuss state business

Vice President Mike Pence allegedly used a personal email account, which was hacked, during his time serving as Indiana governor, according to a report released Thursday.

The IndyStar reported Pence discussed homeland security issues and sensitive matters with top advisers using his personal AOL account, with topics ranging from Indiana's response to terror attacks as well as security at the governor's mansion.

The paper also reported his account was hacked last summer.

Pence's office responded to the report saying the former governor "fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention."

According to Indiana law, public officials are allowed to use personal email accounts but the law is generally interpreted to mean that government business be conducted on a private account that would be retained for public records.