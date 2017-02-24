Arkansas lawmaker wants airport named after the Clintons renamed

A state senator in Arkansas filed a bill Thursday calling for the renaming of an airport named after the Clintons.

“You have a president who was impeached for having an affair with an intern in the Oval Office and then disbarred,” the bill's author, Sen. Jason Rapert, told Reuters.

President Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998. The Senate acquitted him on the charges in 1999.

The bill--which does not name the Clintons by name-- would prohibit the “naming of public buildings, structures, airports, or facilities” after anyone living.

The legislation also calls for the ban of naming an airport after an elected official who served in the 10 years "preceding the construction" of the structure.

Reuters reported that Rapert claimed that several people in Arkansas shared their feelings on the airport being named after the Clintons.

The commercial Arkansas airport, just outside Little Rock, was renamed in 2012 to the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

"I happen to think that the naming of the airport as it is doesn't have any negative impact on our state or on our city," the Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola told ArkansasMatters.com. "As a matter of fact I think it is the opposite."

Alyssa Madruga is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaMadruga.