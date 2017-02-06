Trump on immigration order's popularity: 'Negative polls are fake news'

President Trump continued his assault on mainstream polling on Monday morning, tweeting that any poll showing his controversial immigration ban is unpopular is “fake news” and asserting his internal statistics are superior.

The tweets come as Trump tries to galvanize support for his orders placing restrictions on travelers from seven countries and pausing Syrian refugee resettlement. The Justice Department is currently fighting against a federal judge’s ruling halting those executive actions.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” Trump tweeted.

He added: “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

Trump’s early-morning slam of network polling came just days after a CNN/ORC poll found 6-in-10 people opposed Trump’s planned wall on the Mexican border and 53 percent of respondents said they opposed Trump’s immigration executive order.