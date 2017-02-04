Qatar Airways: US approved the boarding of refugees with valid visas, green cards after ruling

Qatar Airways announced on its website Saturday that it has been directed by the U.S. government to permit formerly banned passengers to board U.S.-bound flights after a federal judge’s ruling halted President Trump’s controversial refugee order.

The airline was directed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that the “nationals of the seven affected countries” and “all refugees seeking admission with a valid U.S. visa of green card” will be allowed to travel to the U.S. and “processes accordingly upon arrival.

U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a ruling Friday that temporarily halts President Trump’s controversial executive order barring travelers and immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries.

Statement from @DHSgov on countries currently suspended from travel to the United States: https://t.co/H9iVsXgueL. — Department of State (@StateDept) February 4, 2017

The New York Times first reported Friday night that airlines have been told by the government to begin allowing these travelers on planes to the U.S. The Trump administration could block these travelers if it wins an emergency stay, but Reuters reported that the U.S. Justice Department will not be filing a stay tonight.

The State Department said it has been informed about the ruling “barring the U.S. government from enforcing provisions of Executive Order 13769.”

“We are working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and our legal teams to determine how this affects our operations,” a spokesman from the department said to Fox News. “We will announce any changes affecting travelers to the United States as soon as that information is available.”

The Guardian reported that a duty manager at San Francisco’s international airport said his colleagues have not been instructed on how to proceed after the ruling.

“We’re just waiting to find out how the law’s changing and morphing,” he said. “People are just coming and going. We’re hoping it works out well for everyone.”

