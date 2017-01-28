Secret Service agent who suggested she won’t take bullet for Trump on paid leave, report says

A Denver-based Secret Service agent who reportedly suggested that she would rather go to jail than take a bullet for President Trump has been placed on administrative leave.

The Washington Examiner reported Friday that Kerry O’Grady, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district, was placed on paid leave during an investigation.

O’Grady reportedly posted on Facebook in October, "As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act,” O’Grady wrote. “So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

The Hatch Act, a 1939 law, bars certain federal employees from engaging in political activity to promote fairness and nonpartisanship within the workplace. The Secret Service is among the agencies affected by the act.

O'Grady told the Washington Examiner that she took down the posts after two or three days and that she would protect the president.

"It was an internal struggle for me but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission," she said.