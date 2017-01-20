'Deploraball' guests met by protesters in chaotic scene

Trump supporters arriving for the “Deploraball” inauguration celebration in Washington Thursday night were greeted by screaming profanities and threats as they entered the National Press Club Building.

Some of the hundreds of protesters sprayed Mace, while others were peaceful as law enforcement officers lined the streets to monitor the chaotic scene. At least one passer-by reported bottles were being thrown as he showed off a gash in his head.

The “Deploraball” was organized by a pro- Trump organization, MAGA3X, and invited over 1,000 guests to celebrate on the eve of the President-Elect’s swearing in.

The main goal of the evening, according to organizers, was to celebrate.

“Deploraball is a coming out party for a new type of Republican,” Jeff Giesea told Foxnews.com. “People are threatening us, and it’s uncalled for.”

The event had earlier been reported to be the target of threats from anti-Trump groups, but the FBI and D.C. law enforcement told Foxnews.com that they did not know of any credible threats surrounding any inauguration events.



“Just look at which way their guns are facing!” one protester told Foxnews.com. about the police presence “US! Not them.”

“We’re not attacking anyone!,” another protester said.

But, that was not the case for James Allsup, 21, from Seattle, Wash., whose head was gushing blood, as he sat surrounded by police officers on the side of the road.

“I was wearing my ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, and a white male came up behind me and swung at me with a flagpole – I kind of blacked out for a minute,” Allsup told Foxnews.com. “Before I knew it my head was gushing blood—there’s blood on my Trump hat.”

Allsup told Foxnews.com that he and a friend were simply “grabbing drinks” in the neighborhood and walked through the street where protesters were gathered.

“I’m all for disagreeing, I debate people all the time and I want to engage in these discussions, but they’re throwing bottles,” Allsup told Foxnews.com. “I would be livid if people who supported Trump were doing this to Hillary supporters.”

But inside the National Press Club, the “deplorables” at the “Deploraball” continued to celebrate.

“This ball is for the people, and by the people,” Giesea said. “This is not some stuffy Washington ball.”

But when asked about the protesters, one woman, dressed in a sparkly sash reading “Mrs. Deplorable” laughed.

“So, let’s take care of those little deplorables outside—those protesters,” She told Foxnews.com. “They really just need to go and get a job.”