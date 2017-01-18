Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Fox 26 Houston reported, citing his chief of staff.

KHOU reported that he is in stable condition and "doing fine." He is expected to leave the hospital in a few days.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. The 92-year-old is the oldest living former president.

The Republican served two terms as Ronald Reagan's vice president before being elected president in 1988.