Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a cardiac episode in the House GOP cloakroom.

Security officials locked the doors to the cloakroom as Rutherford was treated by EMTs and medics from the congressional Office of the Attending Physician.

Rutherford was eventually wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher. No information about his condition was immediately available.

Rutherford, 64, was sworn in last week after being elected to represent Florida's 4th congressional district. The district encompasses most of Jacksonville and some of its suburbs.

Prior to his election to Congress, Rutherford worked in law enforcement for 41 years and served as Jacksonville's sheriff, winning three elections for that post.

