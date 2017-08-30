Tax reform now -- failure to act could mean minority status for GOP in 2019

Republicans in Congress are at a make or break moment and everyone knows it. Moments like these don’t come around very often in politics. President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all agree that the time has come to seize on real and lasting tax reform, which will lead to job creation and fuel our economic engine for future generations. Republicans, as well as any Trump-state Democrats seeking to help hardworking American taxpayers with this pro-growth legislation, need to come together. We must get a robust tax reform bill signed into law this year.

The American people know that Republicans control the White House and both Houses of Congress, and looking at the first six months of the 115th Congress have little to show for it. If Congress doesn’t act, it will appear that the campaign rhetoric was just that – all talk. We have a President of the United States asking Congress to send a tax reform package to his desk. Year after year during the Obama Administration, Republican leaders in Congress said “just wait until we have a Republican president. Then things will be different.” McConnell and Ryan must produce a historic tax reform package that members of their respective caucuses can get behind. Inaction on tax reform could very well mean minority status in 2019. Make no mistake about it; the American people expect action. It’s true that Democrats are being obstructionists, but folks around the country want Republicans to get the job done and keep their promise.

When overly burdensome taxes and regulations are cut for American entrepreneurs, American businesses, and American workers, amazing things happen.

The American people believe all Republicans are in agreement that tax reform is critical. That’s why American families and job creators want to know when it’s going to happen and so does President Trump. Republicans on Capitol Hill from across the political spectrum, from the most moderate to the most conservative, all acknowledge that tax reform and tax relief were key campaign promises in 2016 that helped catapult them to victory and majority status in both chambers of Congress.

Republicans also agree on the importance of tax reform and tax cuts when it comes to growing the economy. President Trump’s uplifting economic message paved the way for his victories in states like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Upon taking office, the President’s economic optimism and executive orders on deregulation have caused the Dow Jones industrial average to skyrocket to historic highs, paved the way to one million new jobs created in six months and 2.6 percent growth in the second quarter, and made the unemployment rate shrink to its lowest level since 2001. But job creators in businesses large and small are expecting tax reform from Congress in 2017 so they can plan for the future.

When President Ronald Reagan’s economic recovery act was signed into law in 1981, it created decades of unprecedented economic growth. It’s a recent roadmap to success that must be learned from. When overly burdensome taxes and regulations are cut for American entrepreneurs, American businesses, and American workers, amazing things happen. It’s called American Exceptionalism and President Reagan knew that better than anyone. Republican Senators from Ted Cruz and Mike Lee to Susan Collins and John McCain know that too. It’s time for these leaders to come together and deliver on much-deserved tax reform and tax relief.

Failure is not an option. The economy is on the launch pad ready to fire its engines at full capacity. America just needs the tax package signed into law to achieve historic levels of growth. Job creators are waiting for Congress to press the ignition button. It’s time for them to act.

David N. Bossie is President of Citizens United, a Fox News Contributor and the former Deputy Campaign Manager for Donald Trump for President.