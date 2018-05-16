Shocking video captures employees at North Carolina nursing home scolding patient, leaving him on floor

A shocking surveillance video captured employees at a North Carolina nursing home scolding a patient for soiling himself and leaving him on the floor after he fell and called for help.

The patient’s daughter, Rebecca Knapton, installed a camera into her 68-year-old father’s clock after the man told her he was being mistreated by staff at Universal Healthcare in Raleigh, WRAL reported.

The video captured the man falling off his bed around 4:20 a.m. Knapton told WRAL her father was recovering from a stroke at the time. The patient was heard calling for help for more than an hour when an employee was seen walking into the room, checking on the patient and walking out without helping. The man again called for help until a few staff members came into the room and asked why he was on the floor.

“What are you doing there?” a staff member was heard asking. “What are you doing on the floor?”

“I need help,” the man replied. He told the employees he had an accident while waiting for help. The staff member berated the man for the accident and changed his clothes as he remained on the floor.

“You were on the bed. You decided to go on the floor, so don’t complain that it’s cold,” a staff member scolded.

“You had to do something very wrong with your life. What did you do? You’re suffering so bad, so you’ve done something wrong. Yes, you did,” the staff member continued.

The patient was placed on his bed around 5:40 a.m. but they continued to lecture him.

“How old are you, one? You’re supposed to be enjoying your retirement. Instead, look what you are doing, pooping on yourself. Shame on you,” a staff member said. “Shame on you. Shame on you.”

An employee then proceeded to take a pillow from under the man’s head.

Knapton provided WRAL with the footage. Choice Health Management Services, the nursing home’s parent company released a statement regarding the video stating the employees involved in the incident were terminated.

“As soon as the facility became aware of the family’s allegations, an investigation was initiated. We understand the family’s concern and regret that this occurred. The staff involved were terminated for their inappropriate conduct. The remaining staff received additional in-service training,” the statement read.

The state said they were investigating both the incident and the nursing home.