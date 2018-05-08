Aspiring model found dead in doctor's home after night of sex, drugs and alcohol, police say

Police in Florida are investigating after an aspiring 18-year-old model was found dead in a doctor’s home following a night of partying, sex, drugs and alcohol.

Olya Langille died of an accidental overdose on March 26, 2018, an autopsy stated. Fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax and ecstasy were discovered in her system, NBC Miami reported.

Langille’s body was discovered at Dr. Naval Parikh’s Fort Lauderdale apartment. Parikh, 41, who works at Broward Health’s emergency room, told investigators he met the woman at Blondies, a sports bar, where they had a few drinks and went back to his place. The two then proceeded to “snort cocaine, smoke marijuana and had consensual sex” at Parikh’s apartment before falling asleep.

NEBRASKA WOMAN’S RUNNY NOSE FROM ‘ALLERGIES’ TURNS OUT TO BE BRAIN FLUID LEAK

The doctor told investigators he left the bed to sleep on the couch but heard the woman snoring around 3 a.m. However, at 9 a.m., he called authorities after he found Langille unresponsive.

Investigators found “several small zip-lock bags containing suspect cocaine and/or heroin, and a suspected drug pipe” in a nightstand of the doctor’s master bedroom where Langille was found deceased and nude in the bed.

Fort Lauderdale police said they do not suspect foul play was involved in Langille’s death. However, her family and friends believe the sex between Langille and Parikh was not consensual.

“I’m still having a hard time grasping all the sadness and all the upset that we’ve had in her family and my own family because of her loss,” Leslie Maxson, a friend of Langille, told NBC Miami.

WOMAN ON AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT SAVED BY DOCTOR FROM SAME HOSPITAL WHERE SHE WAS GOING TO GET TREATMENT



Langille’s social media posts showed she was partying the weekend of her death with friends.

“He [Parikh] had the responsibility to take care of her and make sure she was okay,” Maxson said.

Broward Health released a statement regarding their employee and the investigation.

“We take these allegations very seriously and have arranged alternative coverage for this physician’s patients pending further investigation,” the statement read.