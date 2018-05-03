Nearly 36,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to hard plastic in meat

More than 30,000 pounds of ground beef were recalled Wednesday after a customer reported finding blue plastic pieces in the meat.

JBS USA, Inc., a food processing company based in Lenoir, N.C., announced it was recalling about 35,464 pounds of its ground beef because it could possibly contain extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recalled meat was produced on March 22.

Officials said a consumer complained about finding “blue, hard plastic pieces” in one of the packages.

The meat were packaged under several labels, including Kroger, JBS and Laura’s Lean Beef. The packages have the establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sent to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana and later sold in stores.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the FSIS said in the news release.

Officials urged customers who bought the recall meat to throw it away.