NYPD cops help deliver Easter baby in car

With two NYPD cops playing the role of bunny, an Upper East Side couple got a very special delivery in their Easter basket Sunday morning — a bundle of joy.

The expectant parents, Phil and Kelly Crotty, were on their way out the door to the hospital after the mom-to-be, 37, went into labor around 8 a.m., but only made it as far as their parked car near East 92nd Street and York Avenue when the baby girl started to crown.

NYPD officer Stephan Koustoubardis said the father, Phil, flagged them down as he helped his wife give birth in the front seat of their car.

The officers jumped in to help, and the car birth went smoothly.

Click to read more from the New York Post.