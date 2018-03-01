Border Patrol officer saves newborn's life by unwrapping umbilical cord from neck during delivery

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer saved a newborn’s life by unwrapping the umbilical cord from around the baby's neck during delivery, the agency said on Wednesday.

Border Patrol Officer Justin Dina was working in Port of Brownsville, Texas, last week when he helped deliver the baby boy.

Dina used previous paramedic training and safely unwrapped the umbilical cord around the newborn’s neck during the birth.

“A baby boy was safely delivered at the Port of Brownsville last week, thanks to the lifesaving skills of #CBP Officer Justin Dina, who used his previous training as a Paramedic to unwrap the umbilical cord from around the newborn’s neck,” the Customs Border Patrol posted on Twitter Wednesday night.

The mother and newborn, who were not identified, are doing well after the birth.

An umbilical cord wrapped around a baby’s neck, called nuchal cord, occurs in about one-third of babies when they are born. The complication usually doesn’t post as a risk, but at times can cut off normal blood flow and oxygen.