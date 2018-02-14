Flu kills 6-year-old, military dad is flown home from Germany to say goodbye

A 6-year-old child from New Jersey has died from the flu and her father, who was stationed overseas, flew home right before she passed away, according to reports from CBS2.

The New Jersey Health Department confirmed Tuesday that little Nevaeh Hernandez is the second pediatric death in the state so far this season.

3-YEAR-OLD WHO DIED OF FLU WAS NEVER VACCINATED

Members of the community of North Bergen, NJ told the news station the girl's father was serving with the armed forces in Germany and was immediately sent home when he learned her condition was deteriorating over the weekend.

“She was a great girl. She was the light of their life and the father was all about that baby,” said Marta Claudio, a parent of one of Nevaeh's classmates. The mother added that the dad “loves his daughter to death.”

TRAGIC FACES OF THE DEADLY US FLU OUTBREAK

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the child's funeral services.

Neveah’s passing will be added to the list of pediatric flu-related deaths that continues to grow from week to week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 63 children have died of influenza in last Friday's press briefing.

The CDC is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.