3-year-old who died of flu was never vaccinated

A 3-year-old from Indiana who died from the flu Monday never got a flu shot and the family is now second-guessing that decision.

Little Alivia Viellieux, of Muncie, Ind., died at home just days after being diagnosed with the flu. Tameka Stettler, the toddler’s grandmother, told WRTV that Alivia’s parents didn’t get her vaccinated after hearing the shot may not be that effective.

"Alivia did not have it because they had told us once the flu is going around it's not going to matter if you got it or not," Stettler said. “We just decided not to put those chemicals in the girl's body if it's not gonna help."

Alivia tested positive for Influenza A after registering a temperature of 106 degrees last Tuesday. After being admitted to a hospital for three days, she seemed to be doing better and was sent home.

But by Sunday night, her condition quickly changed. Alivia started feeling uncomfortable and suddenly died in her sleep on Monday morning.

According to Fox 59, the toddler's mother, Aabriey Viellieux, was told her flu developed into pneumonia, a complication the family was not even aware of.

"It happened in just a day, because she was literally, I thought she was getting better yesterday," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the little girl's funeral.

Alivia's death comes during one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported at least 63 children have died from influenza this season — and 20 percent of them were not vaccinated.

The CDC says it's never too late to get your child a flu shot.