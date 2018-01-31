Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH

New photos show mother right after giving drug-free birth in car, says it was 'perfect'

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
An Australian woman was forced to give birth by the side of the road after leaving too late to get to the hospital.

An Australian woman was forced to give birth by the side of the road after leaving too late to get to the hospital.  (SWNS)

New photos show a joyful Australian woman immediately after giving birth in her car. Melissa Ayling told news service SWNS said the road-side, drug-free birth was "perfect." 

After feeling her first contractions at 9:00 a.m., the 34-year old thought she had plenty of time before heading to the hospital at 4:00 p.m. to deliver her second child. 

Collect photo - Melissa Ayling gave birth in a car to baby Lockie using hypnobirthing techniques. See SWNS story SWHYPNO; A mum has told of the moment she gave birth in a car - using HYPNOBIRTHING skills to deliver the baby without medical help or meds. Melissa Ayling, 34, was resigned to giving birth to her second child in a hospital but was determined to do so in a tub of warm water in a bid to make it âenjoyable.â After using hypnobirthing - an alternative therapy involving relaxation techniques, hypnotherapy and movement to make giving birth calmer and more natural - when her first son was born, Melissa was so impressed that she became a practitioner. As well as other mums-to-be, her husband Sam, 29, was often a student in her classes.

Paramedics arrived moments after the mother’s husband yelled out to a child playing to call an ambulance.  (Sam Ayling © SWNS.com)

"I tried to stay at home for as long as possible, but it was too late.”

"On the way to hospital I ended up giving birth," the mother from Geraldton, Western Australia, told the news service.  

As she tried to get into the car, a surge hit, and she felt an urge to push. While on the road Melissa screamed, “Sam! The baby is coming!”

Melissa Ayling and her husband Sam in hospital after giving birth to son Lockie. See SWNS story SWHYPNO; A mum has told of the moment she gave birth in a car - using HYPNOBIRTHING skills to deliver the baby without medical help or meds. Melissa Ayling, 34, was resigned to giving birth to her second child in a hospital but was determined to do so in a tub of warm water in a bid to make it âenjoyable.â After using hypnobirthing - an alternative therapy involving relaxation techniques, hypnotherapy and movement to make giving birth calmer and more natural - when her first son was born, Melissa was so impressed that she became a practitioner. As well as other mums-to-be, her husband Sam, 29, was often a student in her classes.

Melissa felt the boy’s head emerge, followed by his shoulders and stomach, and said he started to cry and wiggle his way out.  ( © Natasha Gilmartin / SWNS.com)

She reclined the passenger seat and crouched on her knees while her husband pulled over three miles from the hospital and yelled for help to some children playing.

"My husband called out 'hey little girl, can you get your mum to call an ambulance? My wife's having a baby'."

Melissa Ayling and her husband Sam in hospital after giving birth to son Lockie. See SWNS story SWHYPNO; A mum has told of the moment she gave birth in a car - using HYPNOBIRTHING skills to deliver the baby without medical help or meds. Melissa Ayling, 34, was resigned to giving birth to her second child in a hospital but was determined to do so in a tub of warm water in a bid to make it âenjoyable.â After using hypnobirthing - an alternative therapy involving relaxation techniques, hypnotherapy and movement to make giving birth calmer and more natural - when her first son was born, Melissa was so impressed that she became a practitioner. As well as other mums-to-be, her husband Sam, 29, was often a student in her classes.

"My husband called out 'hey little girl, can you get your mum to call an ambulance? My wife's having a baby'," said Melissa Ayling.  ( © Natasha Gilmartin / SWNS.com)

Melissa felt the boy’s head emerge, followed by his shoulders and stomach, and said he started to cry and wiggle his way out.

"I told him 'You're going to have to catch the baby'," Melissa said.

With the help of a passerby, who yanked down her bikini bottoms, Sam passed the baby through Melissa's legs and presented her with the baby boy.

Melissa is a hypnobirth practiononer and used special breathing techniques to keep her calm during birth. "I just allowed my body to give birth and my mind had to stay calm and trust and surrender."

Baby Lockie is now eight months old.