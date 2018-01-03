Cancer patient starts 'cap wigs' initiative to fight emotional pain of hair loss

Hats off to an amazing young woman who is not only battling a scary diagnosis but learning from it, empathizing with millions of cancer patients — and doing something about it.

When she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma just five months ago, Natasha Verma started chemotherapy treatment and soon realized that finding the right wig is an elusive art.

Verma, who counts among her feats being University of Texas’ youngest-ever graduate at age 17, discovered that putting a cap on top of a wig made the whole difference and spared her from the additional emotional pain of going bald.

On Wednesday, she announced on Facebook her donation drive to provide with free stylish “cap wigs” to female patients who otherwise wouldn't even dream of it.

"More than just hair, you are giving the gift of confidence, hope and strength." - Natasha Verma

“Losing my hair was one of the hardest parts of chemotherapy,” she wrote. “Many women, especially those struggling to cover health care bills, cannot afford the cost of a quality wig.”

She explained her wigs are made of high quality hair that is permanently attached to a cap, “creating a ready-to-wear look with no styling needed.” She added that every wig is 100 percent human hair and is available in 80 colors.

“Your donation will be a tremendous gift to a woman or child undergoing chemotherapy,” she wrote. “More than just hair, you are giving the gift of confidence, hope and strength.”

Verma, who is now in remission and is getting ready go back to work in February, launched her Put a Cap on Cancer initiative through the existing Verma Foundation, which her family created in 2013 to support a boarding school for blind children abandoned by their families in New Delhi, India.

All donations will go toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Research Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where she was treated.

“Research is the only path to cure,” she said. “After my personal battle with cancer, I want to help improve the quality of life for other patients.”