Goodell surprises terminally ill NY volunteer firefighter with Super Bowl tickets

A volunteer firefighter in New York for more than 40 years, now battling Stage 4 brain cancer, got a shot at his bucket list Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped by the Tarrytown Fire Department Sunday to present Bill Duggan with two tickets to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis in February, according to the NFL.

NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

One of his friends previously had started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his Super Bowl ticket, according to the NFL. Duggan had learned only a few weeks ago that he had only a “brief time” to live.

However, according to the Tarrytown Fire Department, a representative from the NFL contacted Duggan’s friends and told them about the surprise of the tickets for the terminally ill man.

“I am a big Patriots fan,” Duggan, who was surrounded by friends and family when he got the tickets, told WABC-TV in New York. “But I just want to go to the Super Bowl.”