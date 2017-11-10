Nurses help sneak dying man's dog into hospital for final goodbye

An ailing grandfather died on Wednesday after battling cancer for several years, but not before his team of nurses and grieving relatives hatched a plan to sneak his beloved pooch into the hospital so that he could say a final goodbye. Ellie Miguel, David King’s granddaughter, shared the plan and photos her grandfather and his dog, Lil Fee, on Twitter, where they quickly gained attention.

“My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye,” Miguel wrote alongside the Nov. 7 tweet.

Miguel did not disclose which hospital her grandfather had been staying at, nor what his exact diagnosis was, but told Yahoo Lifestyle that he was concerned he wouldn’t get to say goodbye to his loyal companion.

“My grandpa loved his dog Lil Fee,” she told the news outlet. “She would follow him around everywhere. He would bring her everywhere he could. My grandpa had been battling cancer for the past couple of years, but last week it took over his whole body.”

While Miguel’s grandmother brought pictures of Lil Fee to put up in his hospital room, the family knew a visit would be more meaningful for King.

“The nurses always heard my grandma talking about Lil Fee. So they encouraged her and helped her get the dog in,” Miguel told Yahoo Lifestyle. “They had my aunt carry the dog in a really big purse. For the first time that day, he moved his arm in attempts to pet his Lil Fee. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Many on Twitter sent prayers to the family, while also thanking nurses and hospital staff for allowing the special visit.