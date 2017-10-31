NICU babies at Kansas City hospital celebrate Halloween in adorable outfits

Babies spending their first Halloween in a Missouri neonatal intensive care unit celebrated the holiday dressed as superheroes and butterflies.

The newborns at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City donned some of the tiniest and cutest outfits for March of Dimes’ annual Halloween costume party last week. Some were dressed as Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman while others had a colorful butterfly or pumpkin costumes.

“Every day a child is in the NICU can be frightening and uncertain, but holidays are especially tough, as families miss the normal joys of celebrations at home.” Rebecca Keunen, March of Dimes/NICU Family Support Coordinator, said in a news release.

“Baby’s first Halloween is a day they’ll want to remember and celebrate and March of Dimes is here with them at Saint Luke’s to help,” she added.

Volunteers helped create the costumes and professional photographers took pictures of the tiny trick or treaters. The photos were given to the families as a keepsake afterward.

Babies are placed in the NICU after they are born too early, small, or have a medical condition that require intensive care.