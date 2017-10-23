Police say ambulance crew failed to show for patient who later died

Two Ohio police officers attempted to save a woman who was found unresponsive in her car on Saturday morning, but claim that their efforts failed when an ambulance crew who responded to their call never showed.

“She had like a deer-in-the-headlights look,” East Liverpool Patrolmann Jacob Talbott told WKBN, of the 62-year-old unidentified woman. “She was staring off and had very labored breathing.”

Talbott said he called dispatch to check on the status of the EMS crew that had responded to the call, but was shocked to hear that they were no longer coming. Two other services had said they didn’t have a crew available. Talbott and another officer then loaded the woman into their patrol car and started CPR.

“We didn’t have time to wait for an ambulance company out of Hancock County in West Virginia,” he told WKBN.

The woman was then flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh, where she died of a brain aneurysm on Sunday. Talbott told the news outlet that he was holding out hope for the woman and praying for a miracle.

“Finding out that she didn’t make it, it’s rather tough,” he told WKBN. “I’m not real happy that an ambulance service committed, and then five minutes later, they no longer have a crew available, and they didn’t even notify us.”